Papa Penny excited about collaboration with Makhadzi

Papa Penny, the Tsonga disco king, is literally living his dream. His classic song Milandu Bhe has been remixed and promises to be a festive hit.

The artist, born Eric Nkovani, was invited to the studio by Venda musician Makhadzi to remix the 1994 disco hit to fit the melodic sounds of the modern age. He said the experience has fed into his dream to become famous again.

He told Sunday World that he never hesitated to dash off to the studio when called about the remix.

“I had a dream many years ago that this song will be enjoyed by many people, then Makhadzi approached me. I never believed this hitmaker was the one coming to me for the remix of Milandu Bhe, but I am very happy, because she did something really beautiful, more than beautiful,” said Papa Penny.

“The difference between the old and the new song is clear, the new song is very danceable. It is also going to be recognised internationally. This remix with Makhadzi is for everyone, for the season. This is [going to be] the song of the year.”

The Milandu Bhe remix was released on November 4 and currently sits on more than 700 000 views on YouTube.

He said Mzansi should now recognise him and Makhadzi as self-titled “king and queen”.

“We are having a big show in Giyani Stadium on December 26 called The King and The Queen. I will be showing off my performance skills to my fans, just as they know them, but a little much better [this time] because Makhadzi has been teaching me some new moves. She has such a great and positive vibe.”

With the spotlight fixed on him this festive season, Papa Penny said his fans should also be looking forward to the return of the Papa Penny Ahee TV reality show.

The popular show exposes his personal life, family and music career.

“My reality show [continues to be] in demand. The viewers were left hanging [and asking for more] when season four ended, but I am coming back to the screens soon, very soon. They want to know more about me, and I will give it all to them.”

