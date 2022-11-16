Pearl Shongwe remembered as a beacon of hope for the youth

Metro FM newsreader and Daily Thetha presenter Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe was remembered by friends, family, and industry colleagues at SABC’s M1 Studio in Auckland Park on Wednesday.

Shongwe, 35, passed away last week in her sleep. Her loved ones remembered her as someone who was a beacon of hope for the youth.

Her family shared that she lived up to her name and was willing to help everyone while showing dedication to her work.

Former Midday News and Africa Watch anchor Kgopedi Lilokoe was the MC for the day. She said she was shattered by the news of Shongwe’s death.

“None of us are getting out of this life thing alive, so live, say things you mean, mean the things you say, don’t concern yourself about what people will say about you. Do everyone a favour and just live,” said Lilokoe.

The departed broadcaster’s sister, Nonhlanhla Shongwe, said she was hoping to speak at Pearl’s wedding and not at her memorial service.

“Trying to prepare what to say was hard, I need people to understand that there is a lot that I would have loved to say about her, she was like a twin to me. I mothered her entire life, pearl encouraged me a lot and used to tell me how much of a great writer I was,” she said.

Morena Mothuphi said to be speaking about Shongwe was an honour, as he shared many memories of working with her as a sports presenter on The TouchDown.

“Pearl said she would never get married or settled, but she considered me as one of the loves of her life. It is unfair that I get to meet her family this way, but I am even grateful that the family gave us Ntombifuthi,” said Mothuphi.

