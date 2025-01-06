Pearl Thusi’s plea for a hubby mocked 

Pearl Thusi’s social media plea for a hubby has been met with a barrage of insults from controversial influencer and celeb Nota Baloyi.

Thusi took the cyberworld by surprise when she posted a video on social media saying she was searching for a better half.

“Hi everyone I am searching for a husband,” the sultry media personality commented.

She made the appeal after she had questioned why her rear mirror had fallen from her car while driving. She said she did not know where she was going to get panel beaters during the holidays and pointed out that if she had a husband, she would be fine and everything would be attended to.

“I am going to send application forms because this independent woman [life] is not working out for me,” she said.

It is not clear if Pearl was just being naughty and just pulling cyberville’s leg as part of festive season banter. But her plea did not sit well with Baloyi who came out guns blazing ala using a rocket to kill a fly.

“Remove that sh*t in your nose so that we can hear you properly. I’m sure there is a rich man in Venda who can take care of you,” Baloyi lambasted the former Miss Kwazulu-Natal and first runner-up in Miss SA Teen in 2003.

Thusi has had a successful career in modelling, TV and radio as her star kept on rising through gracing TV screens and being a radio presenter as well while also being featured in many commercials.

On New Year’s Day, as Mzansi welcomed 2025 Thusi posted a rather subdued tweet following a massive backlash to her attack on South Africans during the Chidimma Adetshina citizenship scandal.

“I’ll never understand sometimes the level of hate and disrespect I get here. I just live my life, and how that upset so many people I’ve realised is not my concern to understand.

But if lying and dragging my name makes you happy, I’m glad I brought [you] that short-lived happiness. I hope you guys never experience what you’ve put me through.

“Without God, I wouldn’t have survived that and still continued rising. I’m truly [a]living proof that only God can destroy what and who he’s built. Regardless, I hope you all have a beautiful 2025.”

