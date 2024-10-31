People are not ready for Tumelo in season two – Lephatsoana

Lebohang Lephatsoana, a fan favourite of Showmax’s Youngins, has expressed that the programme has validated his dreams and confirmed the goals he has had since grade 7.

“I am beyond grateful that it is all coming together with such a big production,” said Lephatsoana.

“The show has afforded me a chance to work alongside actors I grew up watching, like Loyiso MacDonald and Bab’ Simo Magwaza, both incredible veterans in the industry.

“I truly feel that God placed me in the right place at the right time. I always remind myself to stay humble and grateful.”

Social anxiety

According to the young actor, social anxiety is still a problem for him, and he frequently feels overwhelmed and nervous in crowded settings.

In order to play Tumelo, he claims he had to use his personal experiences as inspiration, from his friends’ communication style, the surroundings, and the language.

“I exaggerated many of our similarities, like his walk, which is over the top compared to my more reserved nature.

“I have learnt not to judge the characters I portray. I had to take the time to deeply explore who Tumelo is and understand his motivations.

“Once I grasped the reasons behind his actions, I could portray him effectively. I did not have to judge him for choosing Sefako, despite the poor treatment he receives.

“There are also abandonment issues at play.”

Being on set is amazing

He said it was amazing to be reunited with fellow cast members as the show returns for its second season.

“Honestly, being on set is always exciting. We hang out together, listen to music, and have a great time, doing all sorts of fun activities,” he said.

“I am super excited about all the upcoming twists ahead and what Tumelo is about to go through. He undergoes a transformation in the new season. That is all I can reveal for now.

“I feel like the viewers have no idea what is coming. As I was reading the script, I kept thinking, ‘wow’.

Tumelo really pushed me out of my comfort zone. The viewers definitely are not ready for this.”

