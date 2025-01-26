Police net Muvhango’s Nat for Schumachering

Muvhango actor Nathaniel “Nat” Ramabulana was arrested on Sunday for Schumachering on the N1 north highway in Joburg, Gauteng.

Ramabulana, who played Tendamudzimu “Tenda” Mudau in the multilingual soap opera, was caught by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers driving at a speed of 136km/h in an 80km/h zone.

He was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

According to a police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, the officers were conducting a speed operation between Allendale and Mushroom Road in Midrand when they spotted a grey BMW flying at high speed.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content