Popular homeless man Bonga Sithole back on the streets

The exceptionally well-spoken Bonga Sithole is back on the streets as a homeless person after he discharged himself from a rehabilitation centre two days ago.

Nomusa Qwabe, the woman who rescued Bonga from a harsh street life, expressed her disappointment that Bonga chose not to finish his treatment. He was lined up to do voice-overs and other television work.

She posted a video on social media saying she does not think Bonga will give up easily and said she has already secured two jobs for him and is due to start in January.

“I don’t know where he is and I feel so hopeless, especially not being in the country right now. I don’t know what’s going on in his head. When you see him, please just encourage him,” she posted.

Videos of Bonga back on the streets have gone viral on social media and he can be heard saying he just wants the money.

Bonga Sithole is back on the streets. pic.twitter.com/XWAJwuOVBw — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 6, 2022

His decision to go back to life on the streets has also divided social media users.

Making fun of that lady who was helping Bonga is very distasteful. This is exactly what’s wrong with the world. She’s the idiot for going out of her way to want to help? She’s made fun of cos she’s actually making a difference in society? She’s naive for wanting to do good? — Sabelo R. Mkhabela (@SabeloMkabela) December 5, 2022

We should not judge Bonga for his decisions to leave rehab and declining 2 jobs. It’s very difficult to quit a habit when you were not the one who initiated the change. An addict will change when they want to and when they are ready. They need to hit rock bottom first. — 🇿🇦LadyMayVee (@LadyMay_K) December 6, 2022

Bonga broke so many hearts more especially some of us who are about to take our kids to rehab. But it is what it is💔😭. We all know how much hope and light his story would have brought to everyone dealing with addicted people. But let's not give up on our kids, let's seek… — Hunadi (@hunamashego) December 5, 2022

We laugh at the Bonga situation, but I hope it highlights how drug addiction is a real problem in our society – and how once you are in it, it’s difficult to stop. — Keitu🔥 (@superhero_keitu) December 6, 2022

That lady is using Bonga to get some sort of attention, she makes everything about herself 🤦🏽‍♀️ — 👤 (@MathapeloC_) December 6, 2022

