Popular homeless man Bonga Sithole back on the streets

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Bonga Sithole/ Twitter

The exceptionally well-spoken Bonga Sithole is back on the streets as a homeless person after he discharged himself from a rehabilitation centre two days ago.

Nomusa Qwabe, the woman who rescued Bonga from a harsh street life, expressed her disappointment that Bonga chose not to finish his treatment. He was lined up to do voice-overs and other television work.

She posted a video on social media saying she does not think Bonga will give up easily and said she has already secured two jobs for him and is due to start in January.


“I don’t know where he is and I feel so hopeless, especially not being in the country right now. I don’t know what’s going on in his head. When you see him, please just encourage him,” she posted.

 

@advsisanda

♬ A thousand years – Zeus

Videos of Bonga back on the streets have gone viral on social media and he can be heard saying he just wants the money.

His decision to go back to life on the streets has also divided social media users.

