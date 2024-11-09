PR icon Simphiwe Majola feels truly humbled by honorary award

Simphiwe Majola, a respected public relations specialist, is set to receive an honorary award at the Behind the Scenes Awards (BTSA) this weekend. The occasion is set to be held at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.

Majola, who has had a significant influence on South Africa’s entertainment and fashion industries, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He calls it “humbling”, and reflects on how much it means to be acknowledged for his dedication and hard work.

Truly humbled

“It is truly humbling. And I want to extend my deepest gratitude for recognising my hard work and dedication with this award. It means a great deal to me, and I am truly honoured,” said Majola.

In an interview with Sunday World, Majola shared his thoughts on the award and his journey in PR. He noted that while he has received other awards in the past, this one is particularly meaningful to him.

Majola also highlighted his involvement in high-profile PR campaigns. These include the South African launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. He described it as a boundary-pushing and progressive campaign. It celebrates the beauty for all women, regardless of skin tone.

With over 17 years of experience, Majola has worked with some of South Africa’s most influential personalities. These include Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Lebo M, Basetsana Kumalo, Bonang Matheba, Pearl Thusi, and many others.

Illustrious PR career

His dedication to the industry is underscored by his personal philosophy. That authenticity, humility, and hard work are the cornerstones of a lasting career in PR.

Majola’s impressive career has also seen him contribute to some of the most prestigious events in South Africa. Such as the SA Style Awards, Metro FM Music Awards, and GQ Men of the Year Awards.

He has been deeply involved with the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards and the Royalty Soapie Awards for many years. His expertise extends to television, where he served as a fashion expert on various platforms. Including a five-year tenure with Ukhozi FM, South Africa’s largest radio station.

Hard work, humility

As he reflects on his career, Majola’s journey is marked not just by his professional success. It’s also marked by his reputation for kindness and respect in the industry. His belief that your work and personal aura should speak for themselves has guided his relationships with clients and colleagues. It made him a trusted and beloved figure in South Africa’s entertainment and fashion sectors.

“You cannot be arrogant towards the public in one instance. Then, turn around and ask them to patronise the brand you are promoting, in another. The biggest way to have a lasting impact in the industry is by being authentic, humble and hardworking. One has to understand that your work and aura will always speak for themselves. So be kind and treat everyone with respect.”

