Prepare for Ntando Duma at her best in ‘Shaka iLembe’

TV personality Ntando Duma has been bashed constantly for her poor acting skills. But she is confident that she has nailed her role in the upcoming Shaka iLembe.

Duma said she is honoured to be a part of the huge local production that aims to tell the story of Shaka Zulu following research over nearly seven years.

“It is really overwhelming for me because it is such a great production with incredibly talented human beings, and we learn a lot about our culture every single day, we learn a lot of acting as a whole and we always get exposed to different things,” she said.

The former The Queen actress plays Queen Bhibhi kaSompisi, the ninth wife to Shaka’s father Senzangakhona.

“It is common that when a new wife comes into the picture, she would be a new favourite, and this obviously creates tension between my character and Nandi, because it almost feels like they are fighting for a man.”

Duma added that preparing for her role was not easy, even though she is Zulu herself, noting that she had to independently try to learn the (Zulu) history and the culture to connect better with the character.

She explained further that she also paid attention to the language advisors and coaches around the set to deliver a clearer picture of how royalty would have behaved during the time of Shaka.

“We are hoping that everyone will enjoy the show and enjoy learning about the culture. This is not just a South African story, it’s a story that helps to give us a clearer picture of Africa then and Africa now.”

