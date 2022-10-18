Prime-time telenovela ‘The River’ bids farewell to star characters

Multi-award-winning prime-time show The River has confirmed the departure of three star characters – Hlomla Dandala, Lawrence Maleka and Tango Ncetezo.

Dandala plays Zweli Dikana, Maleka is Zolani Dlamini and Ncetezo is Paulina Dlomo on the Tshedza Pictures show.

The thespians are said to be moving on from the telenovela to pursue new ventures as their storylines have reached the end of the line. They have given the viewers plenty to talk about and be entertained by, from storylines that brought out their dark sides to softer, lighter moments.

“We would like to thank Hlomla, Lawrence, and Tango for their priceless contributions to the show, as well as the incredible work that went into giving their characters life,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“They all brought professionalism, dedication, presence, and charisma to the table, and we loved working with them on the show. We look forward to seeing what their adventure holds.”

