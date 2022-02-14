Private send-off planned for media personality Kuli Roberts

The funeral service of media personality and actress Kuli Roberts will take place in Johannesburg this week, according to a statement issued by the family today.

“Both the Roberts and the Mboya families are deeply thankful for the immense support from across the nation over the past few days. They [families] have planned a small intimate gathering for her send-off,” reads the statement.

On Wednesday, invited friends and media will gather for a special memorial in celebration of the life of Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. Both the memorial and private funeral service will be live-streamed.

Roberts died on Wednesday evening last week. She was 49-years-old.

VIRTUAL MEMORIAL DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, February 16 2022

Time: 10am for 10.30am

Live-streamed Link: https://youtu.be/4On8QBoGKGE

FUNERAL DETAILS

Date: Thursday, February 17 2022

Time: 9am for 12pm

Live-streamed Link (To be advised on the day)

