Queen of controversy Zodwa Wabantu to grill Pearl Thusi

The queen of controversy Zodwa Wabantu has been announced as one of the panelists who will grill Pearl Thusi.

Zodwa Wabantu and David Kau are the latest celebrity roasters to be announced for the Comedy Central Roast of Pearl Thusi.

Dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu is no stranger to controversy, and she had shared that she will not hold anything back when she joins the fray to roast Thusi.

“I am bold and unapologetic in what I do, and I recognise the same traits in Pearl. We are both tough cookies who can give as good as we get,” said Zodwa Wabantu.

“However, that does not mean I am going to hold back when the chips are down, she is fair game and must not expect any special treatment from me.”

More than ready



Veteran comedian, Kau, is no newbie to the roast game, and he has declared that he is more than ready.

He recently roasted Mzansi during the DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa event to celebrate 30 years of democracy.

“I am all fired up to take on another roast. I am sure the #RoastofPearl will once again prove that comedy has the ability to cross cultural divides and unite South Africans in the common language of laughter.

“Pearl’s roast is going to get spicy, very, very spicy.”

Kau and Zodwa join fellow panelists Randall Abrahams, Busiswa, and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng to put actress and presenter Thusi on the griller.

Unapologetic

Thusi will make a return to the roast as the roastee and says she is looking forward to having fun.

She is no stranger to the spotlight, but now she will be stepping into the hot seat, ready to handle whatever her fellow celebrities throw at her.

Known for her unapologetic nature, Thusi has made headlines throughout her career, from her roles in international productions such as Queen Sono to breaking the internet with her daring fashion choices.

The roast will cover her career highs, controversial moments and everything in between, with the added flavour of her recent ventures, like her reality show The Real Black Pearl.

Also Read: Media personality Pearl Thusi ready for the Roast

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content