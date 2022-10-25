Qunta bags business slot on new commercial radio station

Business news anchor Nzinga Qunta has scored herself a show on Joburg’s newest commercial radio station HOT 102.7 FM. Qunta, who is also the station manager, will host a business show called Hot Business.

She has been in the broadcasting industry for 15 years and has worked on reputable stations including the ANN7, talk radio station Power FM and SABC business news show OnPoint.

Llyod Madurai, managing director of HOT FM, said they are thrilled to have attracted a business anchor of the quality of Nzinga.

“As a music station playing the best old school and R&B, the music remains our priority, but it’s equally important that we produce news, business and sports content of an incredibly high standard, ensuring our listeners remain with us and never need to change the dial,” said Madurai.

Qunta expressed her delight on joining the new commercial radio station.

“I just love the HOT FM’s approach to news, sport and business, which is unique, fresh and complements the station’s style. I can’t wait to put my own stamp on HOT Business and bring the listeners a different take on a business radio show,” said Qunta.

Qunta wears many caps. She recently released a children’s book titled Amari’s Adventures, which is available in 11 official South African languages.

HOT Business is broadcast on HOT FM between 6pm and 7pm Monday to Thursday.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author