Radio host’s wife faces arrest for smashing his car’s windows

The fairytale marriage of television and 5 FM radio presenter Smash Afrika to his wife Kefiloe Chuene has ended in a violent episode after she allegedly damaged the windows of his vehicle and household appliances early this month.

Smash Afrika has since opened a case of malicious damage to property against Kefiloe, the daughter of top television actress Rami Chuene, at the Randburg police station.

Smash Afrika, real name, Afrika Mdutyulwa, has also applied for a protection order against Kefiloe at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, while she has filed a child maintenance suit in the same court against him.

The violent episode comes two months after Chuene proudly paraded her granddaughter and the radio host’s two-months-old daughter on social media.

The explosive details were revealed by a police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

Our informant said Smash Afrika told them he was chilling at his home with his toddler when Kefiloe blitzed into his kitchen and started taking his household utensils.

He said afterwards, Kefiloe smashed the windows of Smash Afrika’s car with an unknown object before disappearing. “He opened a case against her,” said the detective.

In a brief police statement, which we have seen, the detectives said Smash Afrika, who co-hosted Massive Music show, was shooting the breeze in his house when he heard some footsteps of someone coming into his house.

“It was his wife, she started taking their daughter’s clothes and the baby, who has been with the father all along when she was not in the house (sic),” reads the statement.

After taking the items, reads the statement, Kefiloe stormed out of the house but returned after a few minutes.

“She came back and started collecting her glasses as we are in the process of divorce. She then went inside the house to collect other items and she started breaking the glasses, other kitchen appliances, bathroom mirrors.

“She went outside and break (sic) all my vehicle windows and took my car keys and threw them at my neighbour.

“Total value of the damaged goods is about R30 000,” reads the statement.

NPA South Gauteng Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she was unable to comment as the suspect has not yet been arrested and appeared in court.

“According to the investigating officer at Randburg ( Police Station), the case is filed but no suspect was arrested and the matter was transferred to Linden SAPS where it was filed. For more information on the matter, please speak to the police,” she said.

Gauteng Provincial Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo failed to respond to written questions.

