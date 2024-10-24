Ramotshela believes ‘Youngins’ is ‘Yizo Yizo’ of his generation

Actor Thabiso Ramotshela has made his mark as Mahlatsi in Youngins, the Showmax Original youth drama.

Youngins is making a return for season two in November, and he refers to the show as the Yizo Yizo of his generation.

Having made his big break on The River, he said he was still learning and under the wings of so many experienced people.

“I had the opportunity to work with actors like Presley Chweneyagae, Sindi Dlathu, Tsholofelo Matshaba, and Thapelo Sebogodi, people who were always willing to teach and guide me,” said Ramotshela.

“Then Youngins became the platform where I could finally apply everything I had learnt over the years.”

Being on Youngins has granted the young actor an opportunity to embrace youth and learn from mistakes, whether they are his or those of his peers.

“It also feels great to be part of something historic. I see this show as the Yizo Yizo of my generation.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity Phathu [Makwarela] and Gwydion [Beynon] gave me to be part of this show.

“They saw potential in me and helped shape me into the actor I am today.”

Staying humble

He said working with co-star Lebogang Lephatsoana, who plays the character of Tumelo, has been amazing.

He shared: “We got along from the first day we started shooting scenes together. I really like his energy and how he portrays his character.

“In fact, the term ‘mogweri’ that we use on the show was actually my idea for him to incorporate into his character.

“I thought Tumelo would be the perfect person to take this word and use it. We have always bounced ideas off each other regarding our characters and the story.

“Before the show aired, we would call each other, excited about the fact that people were not ready for what was coming.”

Playing the character of Mahlatsi has taught him to appreciate what he has and be humble.

In season two, he describes his character’s mental state as being lonely, even though he is in a crowd and doing what he usually does, saving people.

