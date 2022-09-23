Rapper and comedian swap their mics for aprons

Eastern Cape stars, rapper Early B and comedian Alfred Adriaan, are the newest additions to M-Net Afrikaans channel kykNET&Kie.

Early B has been confirmed as the presenter of the 2023 Spanish-inspired reality show called My ma kook beter as joune (My mother cooks better than yours).

The show will see two moms competing against one of their offspring, who does not know their way around the kitchen.

Each week two teams will compete for R10 000, with the winner earning the bragging rights of “my mom cooks better than yours”.

The rapper, born Earl Swartz, grew up in Bloemendal, Gqeberha and is popular for his Ben 10, Potte and Lekke Djy hits. He also made the cover of the Spotify Afrikaans hip-hop list for heritage month.

Comedian Adriaan replaces Tammy-Ann Fortuin, who featured on the now revived show, which last aired 10 years ago.

The format stays the same with a celebrity cooking a mean dish while having a conversation and cracking jokes with the comedian.

Adriaan, from a small town outside Gqeberha called Hankey, has been a comedian for the longest time, but shot to prominence during Covid-19 lockdown when he started posting home videos of himself, his wife Natalie and son Ethan.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author