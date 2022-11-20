Rapper Gigi in deal with Rock & Co

- Advertisement -

Local female rapper Gigi Lamayne has claimed her space in the hip hop world.

Born Genesis Manney, and affectionately known as Gigi in entertainment circles, she has been marked as the first lady of rap to partner with a shoe brand, Rock & Co Footwear, and release their range of comfortable shoes.

She says the move was inspired by a heart-breaking story she heard from her mother.

“My mom once told me a story of how poor she grew up, and how she was only able to get her first pair of shoes at the age of seven, which she didn’t even wear greatly.

“When the collaboration came about, it was almost like generational healing,” says Manney.

She says the journey feels as though she could save another family that had struggled with the same issue of their children not having shoes, because she believes shoes boost confidence.

“I’m excited about this, I’ve always been into footwear and bridging the gap as everyone is going into sportswear. Women aren’t really having a look or are represented when it comes to classic shoes. The heels, the stilettos and the wedges that are quite affordable”.

She says the range focuses on feminine shoes. It’s dedicated to women and the queer society.

