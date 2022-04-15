E-edition
‘Real Housewives of Durban’ season two ends dramatically

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Real Housewives of Durban Cast Season 2

The Real Housewives of Durban(RHOD) season two on Showmax has finally come to and end, but with a dose of drama. In last weeks episode things looked like they were going to be okay as the ladies headed off to Sun City, but as usual it ended in tears.

In the final episode which aired on Friday, Annie made a big deal about how LaConco was not being truthful about who she really was.

Jojo who shared the information she found out about the mysterious “Petal”, felt betrayed as she learned that Annie asked LaConco about the things she found out about her mysterious man.

The ladies went on a beach day and discussed how they were enjoying the trip as  compared to the trip to Nambithi, which was organized by Londie.

After the slides, Annie started the drama and asks LaConco again about ‘Petal’.

Nonku finally opened up her heart to the ladies and admitted that she had been drinking to escape reality since she was going through a rough patch in her life.

Londie pulled Nonku aside and tells her how she related to what she was going through and finally at the end she apologized to her for calling her a “drunkard”.

Londie called all the girls for a meeting and discussed their concerns about LaConco.

At the party Londie decided to perform at Annie’s event and Jojo was not impressed because she had refused to perform at her event.

The night ended with Jojo spilling water on MaBusi and were embroiled in a heated argument, with Jojo in tears.

The reunion for the Real Housewives of Durban is scheduled for the 6th and 13th of May 2022.

