Refilwe Modiselle to star in new drama series ‘The Executives’

Model Refilwe Modiselle will star in a new drama series The Executives which will air on SABC1.

She announced the news on her social media platforms.

“God is definitely doing a new thing, what perfect timing to kick-start this very month. Proud to be a part of this stellarrrrrr cast & production,” she wrote.

The new drama series centres on a powerful and successful Chief Magistrate, Bonginkosi Khumalo, played by Lesley Musina and will air every Sunday at 7.30pm from 7 August.

Pamela Zulu plays the role of Nobantu, Bonginkosi’s wife, Zweli Hadjie plays their son PJ, and Gcina Nkosi and Camilla Waldman, play Bonginkosi’s two mothers, Thandiwe and Ruth.

