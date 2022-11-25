RHOD star LaConco has tongues wagging about her ‘new body’

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco had tongues wagging on social media after she revealed her “new body”.

She shared a stunning picture of herself, stating that she is happy for having accomplished her body goals.

“It’s been three years trying to reach my healthy body goals, I can now say I’m so close. Thank you to my gym instructor, colon hydrotherapist, and aesthetic doctors,” she wrote.

LaConco’s post drew mixed reaction from social media users, with some insinuating that she got a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) and others complimenting her new look.

It’s been three years trying to reach my healthy body goals, I can now say I’m so close. Thank you to my gym instructor, colon hydrotherapist and aesthetic doctors. pic.twitter.com/pQ3jWuFCqA — Nonkanyiso Conco (@la_conco) November 25, 2022

