RHOD star Londie London welcomes her second baby

Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London, has given birth to her second child. Taking to her Instagram stories Londie shared snippets of her new baby girl, who she refers to as ‘Princess B’.

The reality star debuted her baby bump revealing that she is expecting her second baby with her husband, on the reunion of the Real Housewives of Durban.

Londie is traditionally married to a successful businessman known as Hlubi Nkosi. The couple have been living together for a little over a year now since her lobola was paid in 2020.

Londie and her husband are also parents to a one-year-old son called Uminathi Hlubi. who was born in March 2021.

Also Read: RHOD star Londie London reveals gender of her unborn baby

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author