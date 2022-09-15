Riky Rick drops his final designer collection beyond the grave

The legacy of rapper and businessman Riky Rick continues to multiply.

The Cotton Fest team, founded by Riky Rick, announced on Thursday that a new Puma x Cotton Fest F.C. collection will drop next week.

Riky Rick died by suicide in February while preparing for the comeback of the 2022 Cotton Fest. The annual weekend event in Johannesburg was canned for two years as a result of Covid-19 regulations that restricted in-door and outdoor events.

The rapper, who was a fashion icon, is said to have designed the collection consisting of a T7 tracksuit top, soccer shorts, football top, and soccer balls.

The collection was inspired by the sport aspect of the festival’s University of Cotton Fest collegiate theme with the 90’s football jerseys that have become iconic and revered fashion statement pieces.

“We are very privileged to be able to bring what turned out to be Riky’s final collection to the market,” said Hayden Manuel, Puma South Africa Sportstyle marketing manager. “As with everything Riky did, he was hands on with this collection and its Cotton Fest F.C. aesthetic.”

With the arts being close to the rapper’s heart, the Puma brand has also committed to a R100 000 bursary for final-year AFDA students to cover shortfalls on their fees and assist them to graduate.

“He was a former AFDA student, so we and Riky’s family agreed that supporting the students would be an appropriate way to honour his legacy,” said Manuel.

