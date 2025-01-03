Rising star Gatsheni accused of snubbing a booked event

Khuzani “Gatsheni” Ndlovu, a rising star, has been added to the long list of untrustworthy musicians.

Yanda “DJ Equaliser” Masiko secured the multi-award-winning and hit-after-hit creator for the grand opening of the PSJ 5120 lounge in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape.

Gatsheni was one of the main performers at the event, which took place on December 28.

Sunday World was informed by one of the event organisers, who is not authorised to speak to the media, that Gatsheni was paid in full and that they had been in contact with him until December 28.

“He gave us his quotation, and we paid him fully. We knew he was going to start in East London, which is not far from us,” said the event organiser.

“We booked accommodation and even arranged a standby transport for him. On the day of the event, we were communicating with him, and he assured us that he’d come.”

Gatsheni was scheduled to perform at 10.30pm, but he allegedly asked to perform 30 minutes later.

The event organiser explained: “We informed our patrons about this, and they had no problem. But Gatsheni further asked for another extension and requested to perform at midnight.

Financial loss incurred

“Again, we informed our customers, and they waited for him. By midnight, Gatsheni had not arrived, and he was no longer taking our calls.

“Eventually our calls went straight to voicemail, and that’s when we realised that he was no longer coming.”

He continued: “On December 29, 2024, we called him hoping to get an explanation, but he still did not take our calls.

“It’s been almost a week now, and he’s blue-ticking us. We regret booking this artist; he is unreliable and has proven to be unprofessional. We could have booked another artist instead of him.

“As a result, we incurred financial loss, our reputation is at stake, and customers might start seeing us as people who drop names to get ticket sales.

“In fact, some of the patrons are already demanding their money back because they bought tickets to see Gatsheni.”

Masiko confirmed the incident: “I can confirm that Gatsheni did not arrive at my event; we are still waiting for a refund.”

Sunday World made multiple attempts to contact Gatsheni, but both of his phones were off.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content