Scorpion Kings gearing up for live concerts after postponement

Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa – will host a series of live concerts starting on Friday July 22 at the Sun Arena in Pretoria.

The duo’s debut collaborative record Scorpion Kings in 2019 was a huge success.

Glen 21 Entertainment announced on Thursday that the initial plan was to launch in 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic regulations, the launch was cancelled.

The three-hour show will feature live performances from a string of talented local artists from different genres. The list of artists who will be featured in the concert will be announced closer to the show’s date.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author