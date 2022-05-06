Seasoned actor Zolisa Xaluva bags prestigious award

Decorated former Gomora actor Zolisa Xaluva was on Thursday honoured with a lifetime achievement award during the Special MEC Awards ceremony in East London.

The awards, which are hosted by the Eastern Cape department of sports, arts, and culture, honour the individuals who excel in the spheres of the arts and culture.

Xaluva, who could not receive his accolade in person, thanked the provincial government in a video shared on social media.

“I am very honoured and grateful to be given such recognition, which clearly means that you appreciate the work that I do. I will continue to do my work to the best of my ability and make everyone who believes in me proud,” he said.

Retired legendary TV news broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom also walked away with an award during the ceremony.

