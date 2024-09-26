Seasoned broadcaster Unathi Nkayi ventures into podcasting

Radio veteran Unathi Nkayi is jumping on to the latest gravy train of podcasting.

Nkayi shared the news of her latest venture on social media, stating that her podcast, A.S.S (A Safe Space) with Unathi, is coming soon.

The former Kaya FM radio presenter reposted a picture of her and her son, citing that it made her very emotional.

“He and my nephews have agreed to come onto my podcast to talk about it because Woaw,” wrote Nkayi.

In August, Nkayi made an appearance on Podcast and Chill, where she opened up about significant moments in her life, including her moving away from the music industry after her marriage to Thomas Msengana crumbled.

She also revealed that Somizi Mhlongo was part of the reason she left Idols SA, a singing reality show.

According to her, Mhlongo, who had taken a break from the show amid abuse allegations, influenced her dismissal.

The revelation added another layer of intrigue to her story, considering her history with Mhlongo as a former colleague and friend.

Kaya FM lawsuit

In 2023, Nkayi shared that she had filed a lawsuit against her former employer, Kaya FM, for unlawful termination of her contract after a verbal altercation with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Sunday World reported that Nkayi was seeking compensation for unpaid salary, damages, defamation, and impairment of dignity.

In 2022, after she was let go by the radio station, she got a new gig at a community radio station STAR91.9FM.

In an interview with the publication, she said her new job was anything but a downgrade.

A new challenge

“I have done all types of radio, so it is part of me that needs to find what I can do and be what I can,” she said at the time.

“They wouldn’t have called me if they did not think I could do it. I was asked to be part of a legacy that builds a brand-new channel. That’s a new challenge I have never had.”

She continued: “The changes I have experienced in the past couple of years have shifted me to be who I am, every radio station I have gone to has given me a different challenge, so I have taken it the same way with great anticipation, the intensity with the intent to be greatest that I can be.”

Nkayi said her main goal is to give plenty of airtime to issues around mental health.

