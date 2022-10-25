Sengadi celebrates HHP’s legacy four years after his death

The pain of losing someone does not get any easier with time, according to Lerato Sengadi, the widow of hip-hop great Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo.

Still heartbroken, Sengadi took to social media on Tuesday to remember and celebrate the legacy of Bosso Ke Mang hitmaker.

“Time flies yet it also feels like it’s standing still. Every year when this day comes, I choose to celebrate your life and what you are to so many of us,” wrote Sengadi.

The Mahikeng-born, North West rapper allegedly died by suicide at his house in Randpark Ridge, western Johannesburg four years ago. His body was discovered in his bedroom.

