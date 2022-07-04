Sex tweet may cost ‘journo’ R500 000

Self-styled social media journalist Musa Khawula is ducking and diving from the sheriff and the lawyer of a Gauteng man, who has slapped him with a half a million rand lawsuit for accusing him of being among young boys pimped to old geezers for sex in exchange for money.

Duma Khuzwayo has filed papers in the Joburg High Court in which he is seeking an order to serve the papers on Khawula via his e-mail or Twitter account because he keeps evading his lawyer and the sheriff.

In the court papers, which we have seen, Khuzwayo said the controversial blogger took to his Twitter account (@MusaKhawula) on January 28 and alleged that a Gauteng pimp had booked him to have unprotected sex with men at the club.

Khawula’s tweet, which was attached to the papers, reads in part: “He is going to get Aids very quickly because nobody wants to use rubber ever that’s given.”

Khuzwayo said with those remarks, Khawula insinuated he was HIV-positive and therefore the allegations, which were seen and re-tweeted by some of Khawula’s 183 000 followers, were defamatory, hurtful and intended to deliberately humiliate him and undermine his reputation.

Khuzwayo also wants an apology and a written undertaking that Khawula will refrain from making any further false, defamatory, or hurtful statements about or concerning him.

