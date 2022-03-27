Showboat Ncube riles Magubane’s son

Sports presenter Andile Ncube’s role on reality show Young, Famous and African has attracted unwanted attention: that of his disgruntled family.

In one of the episodes, Ncube visits his late father’s grave and hosts a tombstone unveiling where he speaks fondly of the late Elliot Magubane as his father and mentor

After watching the episode, the biological son of Elliot Magubane was furious seeing his stepbrother unveiling the tombstone, allegedly without his biological children.

Siphamandla Magubane said Ncube is using his late father’s house and turning it into a “On the show, he is flaunting my father’s assets and the house, which he illegally attained. Andile has no right to show my father’s house and exclude us from doing anything related to our father,” he says.

Ncube’s mother, Nomsa Isabelle Chemane, married Magubane in 2009.

Siphamandla said things changed shortly after his dad died. “I used to work with my dad in his businesses. Two weeks after my father died, they told me to come for an interview and reapply for my position.”

He said he was denied access to his father’s home. “After the funeral, I got to the gate and found out they removed my biometric access from the estate.”

To add salt to the wound, he says they were not invited to the unveiling, luckily some relatives told them.

“My father was a nice guy and he never showed off any-thing. I am surprised Andile is busy showing off his Rolex, Range Rover and house on TV. Those are not his things.”

Sunday World has seen court documents showing the fight between Ncube and his stepsiblings is not about to end any time soon.

Ncube declined to comment on his stepbrother’s allegations.

