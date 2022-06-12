Shwashwi: Shaka Ilembe producers should consult The Wife writers

Soon-to-be-released some drinking session and just chill with Showmax’s The Wife writers to get some notes on how to weather the storms about to be unleashed on them!

Shwa is still in stitches over how Hlomu series book readers went on frequent rampages, calling for writers and producers’ heads when the telenovela first hit our screens! Ntando Duma’s casting on Ilembe sure has stirred up the storms, just like when Khanyi Mbau was cast in the Zandile role in that Hlomu series! Let the wilding, especially by isiZulu-speaking fans, begin for Ilembe, mwah is waiting with bated breath…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)



