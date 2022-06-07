Shwashwi: Vusi Nova’s WWE superstar look

Vusi Nova continues to prove that nothing grows more than hair that is not actually grown but bought… allegedly, that is.

A recent video he shared has proven that despite the cries of the public, the musician-turned reality star is intent on proving that his hair will “grow”. But before that, like his alleged receding real hair, Shwa was just wondering if you are perhaps trying to go for the WWE superstar look?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1)



