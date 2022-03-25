E-edition
Celebrity News

Siphesihle Vazi joins ‘The Queen’ as Brutus’ son

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Siphesihle Vazi Instagram

Selimathunzi presenter and actor Siphesihle Vazi has been cast by Ferguson Films as one of Brutus’ four sons. Brutus is the troublesome character played by Themba Ndaba.

Siphesihle shared that he will be playing the role of Mlungisi.

He was picked to join the crew after casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson had put out an open-casting call for four Zulu-speaking males.

