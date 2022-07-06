Six months later DJ Qness still has not paid me – SheraTheDJ

Qhubani Ndlovu, professionally known as DJ Qness, is in hot water after failing to pay an upcoming female amapiano DJ who goes by the name of SheraTheDJ.

This comes six months after the launch of the South African Amapiano Awards held at the Sandton Convention Centre.

SheraTheDJ, born Sihle Dlamini, was the closing act for the night and has not been paid for the performance at the event.

Speaking to Sunday World, the DJ said she had made countless efforts to collect what is due to her from DJ Qness and his associate Pleasure Mmutle, who was the booking manager for the event.

Sunday World has seen messages between the parties where the upcoming DJ questions the booking manager, who said Qness is responsible for the payment.

“Later on when doing a follow up, I was told that they were changing accountants and that my money would be paid soon.”

Since then, DJ Qness has been dodging her calls and everyone else involved with the awards. SheraTheDJ has been sending e-mails and followed up with a letter of demand which have not been entertained.

The letter of demand states that she was supposed to have received R12 000 30 days after the event she was booked for.

Speaking to Sunday World, Pleasure Mmutle, the head of operations of the SA Amapiano Awards, said: “Yes I am aware of Sherah’s delay in payment for the lunch I hosted, but as communicated with her, it is being sorted. I look forward to working with her again in the near future.”

