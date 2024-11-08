Siyabakhumbula Awards to honour Killer Tau and Mpura

Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo, Mongezi “Mpura” Stuurman, and DJ Thando Tot will all be honoured at the Siyabakhumbula Awards in 2024.

The event will take place on November 16 at Johannesburg’s Sandton Convention Centre. These artists died in a vehicle accident while travelling to a performance in Rustenburg, North West, in 2021.

They will be celebrated alongside Abdul Bhamjee, a famous football administrator; Richard Mitchell, a legendary sound engineer; founder of Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg; Petros “Whitehead” Molemela, a business tycoon; Lucky Nxumalo, a photojournalist; Mzukisi Sikali, a former boxing champion; major-general Tirani Maswanganyi; Evans Sonny Boy; and Mohumi Rakgokong.

More than 1 200 VIP guests are expected to attend the event. The People’s Poet, Mzwakhe Mbuli, is the founder and organiser of the awards.

“The purpose of these awards is to honour our heroes and heroines, to make sure they are never forgotten. These are our stars, and our objective is to make sure that they shine forever,” said Mbuli.

30 years of democracy

“This year’s event is extra special because we are celebrating 30 years of democracy. Back in the day, we couldn’t stage events of this nature.

“But we fought the apartheid system; that’s why we are rejoicing and remembering our fallen heroes and heroines.”

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, and Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi, are expected to grace the event.

Speaking about the event, Lesufi said: “Awards are significant to society because they serve to honour achievements, artistic expression, or societal contribution.

“They influence our shared ideas and goals and motivate us to pursue greatness in our own lives. Honouring the departed heroes and heroines lives preserves their legacy.”

Read more:

Crown Gospel Awards are my idea, claims Mzwakhe Mbuli

Awards shining the spotlight on underdogs launched

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content