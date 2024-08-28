Sizwe Alakine: How pastor pushed him to marry his daughter at 21

Musician Sizwe Moeketsi, commonly known as Reason, and now Sizwe Alakine, has revealed that he got into the industry already a married man at the age of 21.

The 37-year-old former rapper who has migrated to the amapiano genre revealed this in an interview with Choppin it with Bhuda T podcast.

“I came into the industry both a father and married. [Back then] I was desperate for love… I got the poor girl pregnant at a young age. Her dad is a pastor. The man called me into the room and said ‘you are either all the way in or you’re all the way out’.

Impregnated pastor’s daughter

“He said I ruined his plan to raise a good girl, and I turned her into a woman. So I had to turn her into a wife,” said Sizwe.

He added that he was so in love with his homegirl. However the problem was when he had to convince his father that he wanted to get married at the age of 21.

In 2020, Sizwe who was in a relationship with Lootlove, separated from his wife. However, he said they are still friends. And they will focus on raising their girls in a happy and healthy way.

Sizwe revealed that from his third album until 2019 he was still trying to fit into the hip hop game.

Did not fit into the direction that hip hop was taking

“My emotions and the music I wanted to make was just not it. I do not think the game has room for Reason now. Because hip hop just kept changing and evolving into this thing that I slowly was not anymore.

“Sometimes I was not rigorous as I portrayed, and I wanted to be able to say that.”

The amapiano muso said part of the reason he likes the amapiano genre was because he would be able to be honest in his music. He referred to the genre as one that infuses music with poetry.

Sizwe also hinted that he will be dropping a vernac rap album soon. It is inspired by his new alter ego Sizwe Alkine.

