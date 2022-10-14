SK Khoza nominated for Feather Awards’ drama queen gong

Mzansi bad boy Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has made the cut to the Feather Awards’ Drama Queen of the Year category nomination list.

Khoza, who starred as Shaka Khoza in popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen, has had his fair share of dramatic events since the year started, some enough to last a lifetime.

Announced at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Thursday, the nominees in Khoza’s category include Thato from Real Housewives of Cape Town and University of Cape Town vice-chancellor who “doesn’t like fake nails”, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Returning for the 14th edition, the Feather Awards has again partnered with the Thami Dish Foundation, which focuses on teaching society about the LGBTIQ+ community via dialogues, workshop, and training conducted across the country.

The different categories of the awards are made up of individuals or groups from both the private and public sectors, and the nominees have all represented, inspired, or celebrated the LGBTIQ+ community over the past year.

Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said there is still more work to be done after Covid-19 slowed down the process.

“Inclusivity is not about celebrating the community for a few days in a year. Government and corporates need to support the community and get involved in programmes all year, not just in June or October, when the exercise of ticking the boxes needs to happen,” said Kotlolo.

“We, the queer community, are not f**cken apologetic about being heard, seen, recognised, and included. This doesn’t take away from organisations that offer unwavering support for the community.”

The awards are scheduled to take place at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 10.

Full list of nominees:

Best-Styled Individual

Nkuley Masemola

Bradley Ndlovu

Ponahalo Mojapelo

Hunk of the Year

Shahaan Ramkisoon

Senzo Radebe

Anton Jeftha

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Yvonne Chaka-Chaka

Abigail Kubeka

John Kani

Sports Personality of the Year

Kgothatso Monjane

Banyana Banyana

Andile Dlamini



Role Model of the Year

Banyana Banyana

Kass Naidoo

FEW



Cutest Couple

Koleka Putuma and Robyn

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta

Hot Chick of the Year

Rose-Mary Zimu

Nkuley Masemola

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Media Award of the Year

YFM

ENCA

EXIT

Fag Hag of the Year

Candice Modiselle

Judy Nokwedi

Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana

Designer of the Year (new category)

Sello Medupi for Scalo

Palesa Mokobung

Donald Nxumalo

Musician

Musa Keys

Zakes Bantwini

Msaki

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Birth of Stars

Tumi Powerhouse

Rami Chuene

Drama Queen

Thato (RHOCT)

SK Khoza

Professor Mokgethi Phakeng

Social Media Personality of the Year

Birth of Stars

Tumi Powerhouse

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Jägermeister

Proctor and Gamble

Meta SA

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Department of Social Development

SAPS Sophiatown

NYDA

Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement

Active Wits

Vogue Nights

Impulse

Best Rainbow Parenting

Shumi Dantile

Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)

Buhle and Botshelo

