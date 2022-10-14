SK Khoza nominated for Feather Awards’ drama queen gong

Mzansi bad boy Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has made the cut to the Feather Awards’ Drama Queen of the Year category nomination list.
Khoza, who starred as Shaka Khoza in popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen, has had his fair share of dramatic events since the year started, some enough to last a lifetime.
Announced at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Thursday, the nominees in Khoza’s category include Thato from Real Housewives of Cape Town and University of Cape Town vice-chancellor who “doesn’t like fake nails”, professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Returning for the 14th edition, the Feather Awards has again partnered with the Thami Dish Foundation, which focuses on teaching society about the LGBTIQ+ community via dialogues, workshop, and training conducted across the country.
The different categories of the awards are made up of individuals or groups from both the private and public sectors, and the nominees have all represented, inspired, or celebrated the LGBTIQ+ community over the past year.
Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said there is still more work to be done after Covid-19 slowed down the process.
“Inclusivity is not about celebrating the community for a few days in a year. Government and corporates need to support the community and get involved in programmes all year, not just in June or October, when the exercise of ticking the boxes needs to happen,” said Kotlolo.
“We, the queer community, are not f**cken apologetic about being heard, seen, recognised, and included. This doesn’t take away from organisations that offer unwavering support for the community.”
The awards are scheduled to take place at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 10.
Full list of nominees:
Best-Styled Individual
- Nkuley Masemola
- Bradley Ndlovu
- Ponahalo Mojapelo
Hunk of the Year
- Shahaan Ramkisoon
- Senzo Radebe
- Anton Jeftha
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
- Yvonne Chaka-Chaka
- Abigail Kubeka
- John Kani
Sports Personality of the Year
- Kgothatso Monjane
- Banyana Banyana
- Andile Dlamini
Role Model of the Year
- Banyana Banyana
- Kass Naidoo
- FEW
Cutest Couple
- Koleka Putuma and Robyn
- Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana
- Boity Thulo and Anton Jefta
Hot Chick of the Year
- Rose-Mary Zimu
- Nkuley Masemola
- Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Media Award of the Year
- YFM
- ENCA
- EXIT
Fag Hag of the Year
- Candice Modiselle
- Judy Nokwedi
- Vuyo Mse-Ngcukana
Designer of the Year (new category)
- Sello Medupi for Scalo
- Palesa Mokobung
- Donald Nxumalo
Musician
- Musa Keys
- Zakes Bantwini
- Msaki
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
- Birth of Stars
- Tumi Powerhouse
- Rami Chuene
Drama Queen
- Thato (RHOCT)
- SK Khoza
- Professor Mokgethi Phakeng
Social Media Personality of the Year
- Birth of Stars
- Tumi Powerhouse
- Khanyisa Unfiltered
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector
- Jägermeister
- Proctor and Gamble
- Meta SA
Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector
- Department of Social Development
- SAPS Sophiatown
- NYDA
Best LGBTIQ Youth Movement
- Active Wits
- Vogue Nights
- Impulse
Best Rainbow Parenting
- Shumi Dantile
- Treyvonne Moo (House of Diamonds)
- Buhle and Botshelo
