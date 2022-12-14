SK Khoza turns to music to warn youth about substance abuse

Award-winning and controversial actor Sithembiso “SK” Khoza has joined forces with LulamaK for the release of a song titled Hubbly and Alcohol.

The single, ahead of LulamaK’s upcoming EP, is scheduled for release early 2023.



LulamaK, an afro-pop artist from Eastern Cape, said he saw it fit to do a collaboration with the actor because of his platforms to warn everyone about the dangers that come with the abuse of alcohol and smoking.

“I know the excitement that comes with being home with your siblings during this time as a student and how young people, especially women, are likely to fall victims of GBV [gender-based violence] this month,” he said.

“I decided to release only this one song because I felt that the EP was not ready, as there were songs I am not so happy about because I respect my craft.”

Despite the turbulent year that Khoza has had, topping trends and being involved in street fights, LulamaK said he found a brother in the actor. He added that he met the actor, who played the role of Shaka on The Queen, as he was going though a dark phase due to the devastating effects of Covid-19.

“I was on a verge of depression and it was during that time that I became very close to

Sthembiso Khoza, who has now become more than a friend but a brother. We felt that we had a lot in common and this grew our brotherhood.

“I feel like he was God-sent. I needed someone supportive, selfless and genuine and he is exactly that. What inspires me the most about him is his work ethic, love for his craft and love for his family. These happen to be my core values too,” he said.

