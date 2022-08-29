‘Skeem Saam’ actress Phumzile Mlangeni wears many hats

Many South African television viewers know her as Mabuyi on Family Bonds, but Phumzile Mlangeni is more than just an actress.

The Katlehong-born thespian, who has been entertaining fans on the telly with her many different roles, also enjoys taking a seat behind the mic.

Having been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, Mlangeni said she fell in love with radio in 2008, and has never looked back.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World, the Kasie FM presenter revealed that she has been nominated for Best Traditional Music Community Radio Presenter at the South African Traditional Music Awards.

“I grew up in the hood with my mom and she sold traditional beer so we could survive. Through that I encountered a lot of people who loved traditional music,” shared Mlangeni.

“That background made it easy for me to host a maskandi show and have listeners relating to me. My acting [has also] played a huge role in opening up many opportunities in the broadcasting space, because people already knew who I was.

“This is not my first nomination, as an actress I have been nominated for various awards but this is special because I am the only woman in this category. I am honoured and nervous. Being nominated is a big deal, but this time I would like to win.”

Sharing how she juggles her jobs, Mlangeni explained that her schedule has become very busy as her career continues to grow.

“I am barely home, but when I am, I make time for my children. I have been busy on television shooting for a project that I am not allowed to speak about. At the moment, I am everywhere, people can catch me on Skeem Saam, Lingashoni and Isifiso.”

