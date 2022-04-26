E-edition
Sky’s the limit as Makhadzi ventures into SA’s beauty market

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi is not settling on just being an entertainer, she is going all out for everything she can lay her hands on.

The singer has now announced that she will launch her own skincare range, Mavoda, on May 6.

“Let me introduce you to Mavoda, the product by myself, Makhadzi. I have been working on this one for years now. So many sleepless nights perfecting it for everyone,” she wrote.

In December 2021, Makhadzi also released her own sneaker collection called Kokovha.

The Ganama hitmaker recently walked away with the Favourite African Star award during the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. She also received a warm welcome from the royal family in Botswana and leadership when she performed in the neighbouring country recently.

 

