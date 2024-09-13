Sne Mseleku given silent treatment after appearing on podcast

Following her appearance on a podcast, Sne Mseleku, the eldest daughter of well-known polygamist Musa Mseleku, disclosed startling news.

In July, Sne discussed her life and the progress made in her relationship with her father, Musa, on The Podcast About Nothing.

She also discussed her relationships with her stepmothers, kids, and siblings. Additionally, she talked about how her new partner has helped her realise her dreams.

According to Mseleku’s daughter, her mother died when she was 12 years old, and she shared how the loss of her mother has influenced the course of her life.

She added that she is the reason behind the tense relationship that has existed between her and her father.

“I never used to respect my father. But now people will witness our relationship on the new season of our reality show,” she said.

“We are fine now; we bond and do everything together. And now I realise that, all in all, he is right.”

Argument over a bread roll

Her disclosure that she and her stepmother MaNgcwabe did not get along because they had argued over a bread roll caused a great deal of controversy.

She also stated that she hardly interacts with MaKhumalo at home and that they do not have a relationship.

Following her appearance on the podcast, Sne revealed that her brother, Mpumelelo Mseleku, also appeared on another podcast.

She was worried, though, because her family seemed to be criticising her only.

She went on to say that the reason the family was upset was because she used content and leaked it on the podcast.

“I was heartbroken, but I decided to just let it slide. I do not know why they were angry at me, and they have never sat down with me to talk about why they were mad at what I said on the podcast.”

“MaNgwabe is not speaking to me till now, and at this point, I do not think I am ready to sit down and talk to her about the issue.”

