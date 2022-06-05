Soccer player says burnt child not his

Embattled SuperSport United attacking midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has dropped a bombshell, saying the child he allegedly scalded with hot water was not his but the product of his ex-wife’s adulterous affair with a Zimbabwean grocery distributor.

He also said Martha Ndlovu tried to extort R2.5-million from him and force him to buy her a house and threatened to tarnish his name by falsely accusing him of abusing her if he did not comply with her demands.

Mahachi was suspended by his club after Ndlovu alleged that he scalded their child with hot water and smuggled the child out of the country to avoid possible prosecution.

In a letter written to Ndlovu on May 9 by the footie’s lawyers Tanaka Law Chambers, Mahachi said a paternity test revealed that he was not the biological father.

He said he had discovered the child was sired by a Zimbabwean “malayitsha” (grocery distributor) whom he had sent to deliver groceries to Ndlovu in Zimbabwe.

“Our client further advises us that you were angered again by the fact that he took a child you alleged was his for DNA test and the test revealed that the child was not his and confirmed that the child belonged to one of the malayitshas that our client used to ferry groceries to you.

“Equally, we are advised that for a number of years our client has been maintaining this child,” reads the lawyer’s letter, which we have seen.

Ndlovu has opened a case of assault against Mahachi at the Norkem Park police station after alleging that he assaulted her and broke her hand after accusing her of cheating on him.

She said that after assaulting her, he locked her up in their home and denied her access to her cellphone for four days.

She said after locking her up, Mahachi took her to the OR Tambo International Airport and sent her off to Zimbabwe. She said on her return she pressed charges against him.

The lawyers said Ndlovu fabricated the charges to tarnish the soccer player’s reputation after he sneezed at her demands.

“Our client advises that ever since you and him separated you have gone on a rampage to destroy him and more particularly his career as an acclaimed international football star.

“It is alleged that you have done this on several instances and the method that you have used is the same in all the instances.”

They said when Mahachi refused to comply with her demands, Ndlovu reported him to the police and went to Mpilo Hospital in Zimbabwe under the pretence that she was seeking medical attention for her supposed injuries.

They said the visits to these public facilities were a calculated move to create paperwork to support her false claim and coerce Mahachi into giving in to her demands.

“Despite all those efforts our client did not give into your extortionist demands,” reads the letter.

Speaking to Sunday World from Zimbabwe, Ndlovu denied claims that the child was fathered by a grocery driver.

“He is mad.

“When I saw the letter, I was shocked. “The child is his.

I have never cheated on him with a malayitsha. Those allegations are laughable,” she said.

Also read: Kuda under fire over allegations of child abuse

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author