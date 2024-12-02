Soul Brothers celebrate 48 years in the music industry

Apart from reaching 48 years in the music industry, mbhaqanga group Soul Brothers have achieved many milestones, such as performing at the Sydney Opera in Australia and accompanying the former presidents of South Africa, Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk

Since the inception of the South African Music Awards, they dominated the Best Mbhaqanga Award category for over 15 years in succession.

They also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

The Soul Brothers were founded by David Masondo, Tuza Mthethwa, Zenzele Mchunu, American Zulu, and Moses Ngwenya.

Ngwenya, the sole surviving founding member, continues to lead the group, preserving their legacy and keeping their music alive.

Ngwenya was conferred the degree of doctor of philosophy (honoris causa) by the University of South Africa in 2020.

In the 48-year journey, the Soul Brothers have lost many members in car accidents, acts of violence, and natural causes.

They kept going despite this being their saddest moment. The band’s supporters have always encouraged them to remain strong.

Speaking to Sunday World, Ngwenya said mbaqanga has remained an essential part of Soul Brothers, saying that the group has managed to adapt with the times but remain original.

Anniversary celebration

“We incorporate new sounds, but then we still maintain our original style of playing music. We also ensure that we interact with people to understand what they want,” he said.

“Hence our lyrics speak to the soul of every ordinary person in society.

“Our 48th anniversary celebration, which has been sponsored by the National Arts Council, will kickstart at Dumisani Masilela Theatre in Germiston on December 7.

“In this show, we are partnering with the City of Ekurhuleni, and we will host one of the hottest musicians, Gatsheni.”

Due to popular demand, they have extended the tour to cover other areas where their fans are based.

On December 13, they will be performing at Howick Town Hall; on December 14, Imbizo Hall (Empangeni); and on December 15, they will be in Umtubatuba.

“The Soul Brothers will continue recording more albums and producing young and upcoming musicians.

“Moreover, a big event is underway to honour our fallen founding members: David Masondo, Zenzele Mchunu, Tuza Mthethwa and American Zulu.”

