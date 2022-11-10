‘Stokvel’s’ Nomasebe Dondolo on how she was almost scammed

Scammers are on the move as we move closer to the festive season.

Stokvel actress Nomasebe Dondolo was almost a victim when someone pretending to be the legendary Mfundi Vundla called her with a “job offer”.

Taking to social media Dondolo shared how she received the call from ‘Vundla’, stating that he was working on a production with Connie Ferguson and was offering Dondolo a six-month contract.

“I was too excited, six months contract, I was like yes before he even finished, haybo you can’t blame me I haven’t really worked in the past two years with the journey of embracing my sangoma calling.”

She further shared that the man had asked how soon she could come to Johannesburg. He then gave her a number and said she must call it, claiming it was their travel agent.

But she soon realised that it was a scamster trying his luck.

The actress who has been off screens for two years will also be launching her book on Friday 11 November 2022.

