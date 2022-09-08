Sushi king Kenny Kunene’s throwback to his prison days

Kenny Kunene, the ex-convict, businessman, and former secretary-general of the Patriotic Alliance on Thursday shared some throwback pictures of himself in prison.

Kunene took to his social media account and shared that although he was in the dark and high walls of prison, he still managed to smile. He also shared how his pictures in prison attire always remind him to never return to a life of crime.

“I thank South Africans, especially members of @PatrioticAlliance, who have forgiven me for my past and who embrace my vision for the future of South Africa,” he wrote.

Prior to his conviction, Kunene was a teacher by profession, but while selling alcohol after work, he also became embroiled in criminal activity and was sent to prison for his part in a Ponzi scheme.

He also became popular for eating sushi off the bodies of naked women, and coined himself the Sushi King.

Later in life, he entered the realm of politics and is now an active member of the Patriotic Alliance, which he founded with his friend Gayton McKenzie, the mayor of Central Karoo district.

