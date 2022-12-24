The marriage of Lineo Nkosi has reached its denouement

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Lineo Nkosi has separated from her husband Simphiwe Nkosi after accusing him of gender-based violence.

Lineo, who placed her name on the pantheon when her film won Best Picture and Best Narrative Feature Awards at the 28th Pan African Film Festival in Los Angel in 2020, has

Lineo (nee Seleloane), has obtained a protection order against Simphiwe.

He was allegedly arrested and released on bail for contravening the restraining order after he allegedly assaulted her.

News that Lineo was a victim of violence and has dumped her husband was revealed by a source close to the couple.

The deep throat said the two, who have kept the disintegration of their union hush-hush, are now living in two different suburbs in Joburg.

“Lineo lives in Roodepoort, while Simphiwe lives in Waterfall in Midrand,” said the tipster.

Speaking to Sunday World, the mole said Lineo and Simphiwe, who got married in 2007 out of community property, started experiencing problems after she accused him of abusing her physically and emotionally.

“She also complained that he is financially and verbally abusive towards her,” said the source.

The source also said Lineo is contemplating filing for divorce and claiming spousal maintenance from her estranged husband, who is an established voice-over artist.

he believes, said the source, that Simphiwe can afford that because he makes at least millions of rands per annum. Lineo declined to comment and said she doesn’t want to compromise her safety.

The tipster’s allegations were supported by a brief police statement made by Lineo at the Florida Police Station in May this year.

The statement, which we have seen, reads in parts:

“Complainant alleges that on 2022/05/23 at 07:25 she was standing in the passage inside the house looking for the keys. She could not find them and when she enquired from her husband about those keys, he grabbed her by her arms and started to push her around. There is an existing protection order that was issued against him and he contravened its contents by assaulting her.”

Attempts to solicit comments from Simphiwe drew a blank.

latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author