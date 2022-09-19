‘The Queen’ actress Zenande Mfenyana tweet invites backlash

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana topped trends at the weekend after she wrote on Twitter that she does not feel loved.

“I’ve grown so accustomed to being hated. I don’t know how to receive love anymore,” she tweeted and later deleted the post.

Her tweet attracted a backlash with tweeps telling her that the reason she feels that way is because she is mean and rude to other people.

Mfenyana is known for blocking people.

Social media users have brought receipts on the number of occasions that the actress had been rude to them. Some go as far back to when she was still on Generations and visited their high school.

Yhoo it’s not just twitter she went to my high school 10 years ago wayevule impumlo ingathi siyanuka sana — Sandisiwe♎ (@SandiDlisani) September 17, 2022

Some of us are blocked by Zenande cos we laughed at her big nose during her pregnancy pic.twitter.com/UjhjUw18Gq — 🇿🇦KumkaniSolomon💦🇮🇹 (@_magakwe_) September 19, 2022

You're actually NOT a good person @Zenande_Mcfen and everywhere your name was mentioned in rooms, it was never good. You aren't associated with goodness or being down to earth. Yes, you don't owe anyone anything, but you owe yourself a good name. — Emma (@emmaphetla) September 18, 2022

Who said she wants your love and lights pic.twitter.com/zM7dyOFhUa — RationQ (@Ration_Q) September 19, 2022

Zenande Mfenyane is the only Celeb with the bad attitude….most Celebs have bad attitude towards ordinary people…akere u all treat them like they own the world …as if they are your God…So they feel powerful and untouchable….Some like abo Kabza they even swear at people pic.twitter.com/1Kt5vuvLuF — RationQ (@Ration_Q) September 19, 2022

Sunday World

