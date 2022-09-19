E-edition
‘The Queen’ actress Zenande Mfenyana tweet invites backlash

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Zenande Mfenyana Instagram

The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana topped trends at the weekend after she wrote on Twitter that she does not feel loved.

“I’ve grown so accustomed to being hated. I don’t know how to receive love anymore,” she tweeted and later deleted the post.

Her tweet attracted a backlash with tweeps telling her that the reason she feels that way is because she is mean and rude to other people.

Mfenyana is known for blocking people.

 

Social media users have brought receipts on the number of occasions that the actress had been rude to them. Some go as far back to when she was still on Generations and visited their high school.

