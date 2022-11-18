‘The Wife’ cast gives Abdul Khoza flowers as he bows out

The cast of Showmax’s telenovela The Wife has given award-winning actor Abdul Khoza nothing but praise as he bows out of the hit show.

Bidding farewell to Khoza, who played the role of Nqoba Zulu, was never going to be easy for his colleagues, after having built a strong bond with the multi-talented actor.

Zikhona Sodlaka said Khoza is the scene partner she did not know she needed. “I think our chemistry worked because of how dynamic yet similar our characters are,” said Sodlaka.

“One is a female version of the other and vice-versa. He is the scene partner I didn’t know I needed. We got to play so much on set.”

Mondli Makhoba shared similar sentiments, saying they were always on their toes because of how good Khoza is, He noted that he is also grateful for their off-screen relationship and chemistry.

“I was lucky to have an opportunity to work with him, because of how good he is. It was challenging but a good challenge, because he always wanted us to push each other to get better every time,” said Makhoba.

Joining the chorus was Mbalenhle Mavimbela, who added that Khoza is fun.

“Oh man, I have so many memories with Abdul but my favourite one was when he jumped on the table to try to reach one of the brothers. That showed how much he cared about Hlomu and Mbali,” she shared.

Also singing from the same tune was Kwenzo Ngcobo, who said Khoza is a great leader and an icon, adding that he has learnt a lot from him.

“We will miss Abdul so much. It was wonderful working with him and there are so many fond memories that are still playing in my mind. The fact that I got to share a screen with an actor like him is an honour.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author