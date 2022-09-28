‘The Wife’ star Mbalenhle Mavimbela shares journey to motherhood

The cat is finally out of the bag for Showmax’s The Wife actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela after she confirmed that she is indeed pregnant.

Mavimbela took to social media to share with fans her journey to motherhood. She also shared snippets from her surprise baby shower. The actress also thanked everyone who has been a part of her journey.

“I was told to get ready for a photoshoot, to actually find that it’s my surprise baby shower [attended by] my family, friends and favourite artists,” she wrote.

Mavimbela sparked pregnancy rumours after the telenovela went on production break shortly after season three had started.

Nomsa Philiso, executive head of programming at MultiChoice, said: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for season three.”

Mavimbela captured viewers’ hearts as Hlomu the journalist who fell in love with a taxi driver without realising that when you marry a man, you also marry his secrets.

The Wife returns on TV in November.

