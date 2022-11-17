Thembi Seete on her first ‘Idols’ journey

Actress and singer Thembi Seete has looked back at her journey as a first time on Idols SA season 18 with pride.

In spite of the constant tweets that the public shared about how Somizi allegedly treated her badly her on the show, the star took to Instagram to share her gratitude.

Seete had joined the judge’s line-up after Unathi Nkayi left the show.

“Having come to the end of season 18, words are not enough to express the level of my gratitude for being part of the amazing judging panel for the show.

“It has been such a beautiful journey that has not only challenged me but also groomed me in more ways than one. Thank you so much my Idols family for your patience, encouragement, and support! My Sundays will never be the same again. To my fellow judges, you are nothing short of remarkable,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembi Seete 🇿🇦 (@thembiseete_)

Mara y’all expected the fight between Thembi Seete and Somizi to be real? Obviously if it was we weren’t gonna see it on TV, it would have been edited then one camera guy tells Musa, Musa tweets about it and we don’t believe him. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/CcFKPtnOVV — Mo (@_MoYaSelabe) August 7, 2022

