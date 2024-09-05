Thembinkosi Mthembu leads the pack with four Saftas nominations

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu, a multiple award winner, is the frontrunner with four nominations for the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Mthembu has received nominations for best actor in three categories and best supporting actor in another category.

His roles in Shaka Ilembe and Adulting have earned him nominations for Best Actor in a Drama, and he is also up for Best Actor in a Telenovela for Outlaws.

He is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in The River.

Detailed list of nominees:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

• Marlee van der Merwe (Binnelanders)

• Bianca Amato (Binnelanders)

• Nkhensani Mlondzo (SCANDAL!)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

• Kabelo Thai (Scandal!)

• Clement Maosa (Skeem Saam)

• Maruputla Sehlapelo (Skeem Saam)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

• Lunathi Mampofu (1802 — Love Defies Time)

• Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala (My Brother’s Keeper – Season 1)

• Mmarona Motsegoa (Redemption)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

• Seputla Sebogodi (Redemption)

• Mpho Sebeng (The Estate)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu (The River)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP

• Je-ani Swiegelaar (Binnelanders)

• Nolwazi Ngubeni (Scandal!)

• Elizabeth Serunye (Skeem Saam)

BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP

• Germandt Geldenhuys (Binnelanders)

• Eugene Olof (Hykie) Berg (Binnelanders)

• Melusi Mbele (SCANDAL!)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA

• Zikhona Sodlaka (Gqeberha – The Empire Season 1)

• Sindi Dlathu (The River)

• Connie Chiume (Gomora Season 4)

BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA

• Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei)

• Lindani Nkosi (My Brother’s Keeper – Season 1)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu (Outlaws)

• Themba Ndaba (Redemption)

• Presley Chweneyagae (The River)

BEST TV SOAP

• Scandal!

• Skeem Saam

• Suidooster

BEST TELENOVELA

• GQEBERHA – The Empire Season 1

• House of Zwide

• Outlaws

• Redemption

• The River

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

• Nandi Nyembe (Adulting)

• Renate Stuurman (Hartklop)

• Natasha Sutherland (Lioness Season 2)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

• Nat Ramabulana (Fatal Seduction)

• Wiseman Mncube (Shaka iLembe)

• Senzokuhle Radebe (Shaka iLembe)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV DRAMA

• Kgomotso Christopher (Fatal Seduction)

• Shannon Esra (Lioness Season 2)

• Nomzamo Mbatha (Shaka iLembe)

BEST ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA

• Nhlanhla Kunene (Adulting)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu (Adulting)

• Frank Rautenbach (Lioness Season 2)

• Thembinkosi Mthembu (Shaka iLembe)

BEST TV DRAMA

• Fatal Seduction 2

• Lioness Season 2

• Shaka iLembe

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

• Tinah Mnumzana (Magaeng)

• Meme Boitshoko Kumalo (Onse Kasi Season 1)

• Dorothy Anne Gould (Yoh! Christmas)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

• Mpho Sebeng (Miseducation)

• Schalk Bezuidenhout (Tatkiek)

• Kagiso Modupe (Yoh! Christmas)

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV COMEDY

• Jo-Anne Reyneke (Black Tax Season 3)

• Phuti Khomo (Entangled Season 2)

• Marion Holm (Tatkiek)

BEST ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY

• Sne Dladla (Black Tax Season 3)

• Prev Reddy (Miseducation)

• Siyabonga Raymond Sepotokele (Yoh! Christmas)

BEST TV COMEDY

• Miseducation

• Tatkiek

• Yoh! Christmas

BEST SHORT FILM

• Awake

• Father’s Day

• Thrift Tot Die Dood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

• June van Merch (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor)

• Brenda Ngxoli (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

• Jennifer Steyn (The Fragile King)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

• Bongile Mantsai (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

• Deon Lotz (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

• Adrian Alper (Seconds)

BEST ACTRESS IN A FEATURE FILM

• Kate Liquorish (Do Your Worst)

• Mmabatho Mogomotsi (Seconds)

• Antoinette Louw (The Fragile King)

BEST ACTOR IN A FEATURE FILM

• Tony Miyambo (Big Nunu’s Little Heist)

• Sdumo Mtshali (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)

• Vusi Kunene (Seconds)

• Pierre van Pletzen (Hans Steek die Rubicon Oor)

BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING – FEATURE FILM

• Blindelings

• Runs in the Family

• The Fragile King

BEST FEATURE FILM

• iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

• Seconds

• The Fragile King

BEST TV PRESENTER (PUBLIC VOTE)

• Emihle Matshawu (Baking with The Rey’s)

• Govan Albert Whittles (CARTE BLANCHE)

• Kuhle Adams (Expresso Morning Show)

• Laconco (Forever Thina S1)

• Dante Poole (Hectic Nine-9 Season 17)

• Emo Adams (Noot vir Noot series 47)

• Devi Sankaree Govender (The Devi Show)

• Jolene Martin (The Khoekhoe Saga)

• Mpho Modikoane (The Masked Singer Season 01)

• Nomalanga Shozi (The Sauce Season 1 Episode 23)

Saftas Craft show will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube page and across social media platforms on October 25, and the main awards show will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) on October 26.

