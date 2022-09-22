E-edition
Celebrity News

There is no bad blood between myself and Pearl – DJ Zinhle

By Coceka Magubeni
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi// Picture: Twitter

DJ Zinhle has received backlash for a trending video of her showing her shunning an excited Pearl Thusi as she takes to the decks.

The video clip, taken at Nomuzi Mabena’s birthday party, fueled questions from fans who are convinced that the two are no longer BFFs.

The DJ-turned-businesswoman took to social media to address the concerns and vowed that there is no bad blood between her and Pearl, adding that people must stop vilifying her.

“I need to clear things up. Pearl and I had a great time and on the video you saw, I was gesturing to Brandon, whom I was playing a set with, to come and select the song cause we were using his USBs,” wrote Zinhle.

“Please stop vilifying me … STOP! Why would Pearl smile when she walked away if I was being mean to her? Y’all keep saying I don’t need to explain myself so you can push the narrative that entertains you. I was never mean to Pearl … not at all.”

 

